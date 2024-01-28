Like maybe most Gen-Xers, I was a “latchkey kid.” After school, my brother and I would head straight home (after a comic book and video game detour to the convenience store and pizza parlour by the bus stop), and let ourselves in. Forgetting our keys was no big deal - we’d just pry open the front window, or

scale a fence on the side of the house and get in through our bedroom window, which we always left open just in case. It would be hours before our parents would get home. After my dad left, it would be hours more until Mom made it home, because she had to take extra jobs further away from home to make ends meet.

So, like Lemont, we spent a lot of time with the TV.

Yesterday was my mumblety-ninth birthday. I wonder if anyone else out there marks time in term of Trek years. I don’t mean “Stardate 44001.4” or whatever. I mean by thinking “It’s been 30 years since Star Trek The Next Generation went off the air.” I remember watching the premier in 1987, and thinking my parents were ancient because their Star Trek (the original) had gone off the air 18 years earlier. What does that make me?

It makes me alive. My goal is to live long enough to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the cancellation of The Next Generation. Do they make birthday cards for that?

Leave a comment

Share