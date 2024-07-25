Paid subscribers can scroll down to view a time-lapse animation of the creation of this cartoon:

Benjamin Banneker. Frederick Douglass. Ida B. Wells. Thurgood Marshall. The Civil Rights movement. Stacy Abrams. Leticia James. Alvin Bragg. Fani Willis. And now, potentially, Kamala Harris, who’s secured enough delegates to win the nomination. Black Americans have always been instrumental in helping to course-correct this country when it's strayed even further than usual from its founding principles. And that has always ticked off those who WANT the country to stray from its founding principles. There’s going to be a lot more of this bigoted backlash between now and Election Day.

With any luck, that’s going to backfire. Voters have been fed fear and xenophobia for nearly a decade. It’s possible they're sick of it, and they hunger for something better. Republicans just can’t help themselves. They’re about to remind the country why we kicked them out of office in 2020.

On the other hand, in Candorville, Clyde points out that that may not actually be the case:

And in Rudy Park, Uncle Mort answers the call.

And in Rudy Park, Uncle Mort answers the call.

