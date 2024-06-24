Share this postOur ideas exist in superpositiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherOur ideas exist in superpositionA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellJun 24, 202413Share this postOur ideas exist in superpositiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare13Share this postOur ideas exist in superpositiondarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
In observing your quantum reality, Darrin, it’s obvious you’re a genius, man.
I'd like to respond to this, but my thoughts are still in SUPERPOSITION..........