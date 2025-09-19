Citizen 586971-J, You are commanded to stay tuned for a bulletin from the White House Ministry of Entertainment, below this cartoon:

📜 Bulletin from the Supreme Office of Communications and Eternal Truth

FOR IMMEDIATE GLORY

The Great Leader, President Donald J. Trump, Commands the Expansion of State TV for the Happiness of the People

Washington, D.C. — With boundless wisdom and unmatched ratings power, the Great Leader, President Donald J. Trump, has gifted the American people a magnificent treasure: the glorious expansion of State TV. From dawn until midnight, the citizens shall now bask in programming that reflects eternal truth, unmatched patriotism, and the dazzling perfection of the Leader himself.

“The people were hungry for truth, and I gave them television,” proclaimed the President from Windsor Castle. “Other leaders have books. I have ratings. Ratings nobody’s ever seen before.”

📺 The Lineup of Greatness

Science Fiction: Space Force: The Cosmic Triumph — The Great Leader boldly establishes patriotic colonies on Mars, Jupiter, and the Sun (at night, very safe), ensuring that socialism and D.E.I. never leave Earth.

Fantasy: The Fellowship of the Golden Tie — A mighty quest to preserve the Leader’s necktie, the only object binding the universe together. The villains, weak Democrats, are crushed.

Sitcoms: Everybody Works for Don — Hilarious hijinks as staffers bumble about, always rescued by the Great Leader’s superior instincts. Laughter is mandatory, joy is guaranteed.

Cooking Shows: Supreme Chef: Leader’s Table — Contestants cook magnificent meals of steak, ketchup, and loyalty. Any hint of salad is swiftly punished.

Home Renovation: Make America Grate Again — Families’ kitchens are patriotically refitted with cheese graters, symbolic of the Great Leader’s strength.

Dating Reality TV: The Bachelor: Oval Office Edition — Suitors compete not for love, but for the honor of receiving the Leader’s golden handshake.

🧸 Saturday Morning Cartoons of Destiny

The Justice League of Trump Tower — Superheroes pledge eternal loyalty to the Leader, defeating villains like “Climate Change” and “Public Broadcasting.”

Compliance Monster’s Happy Parade — Puppets sing cheerful songs about obeying laughter quotas and saluting the Leader’s picture every hour.

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery of the Fake News — The gang unmasks masked villains, who are always CNN reporters.

G.I. Joe: Tariff Force — Heroes impose beautiful tariffs on sneaky allies, protecting American greatness.

✨ Eternal Guidance

The Viewer Harmony Network™ will ensure that all households achieve proper levels of laughter, clapping, and crying tears of joy at the Leader’s image. Noncompliant citizens will be generously offered the chance to watch additional marathons until their hearts are properly re-educated.

Chairman Brendan Carr, humble servant of the Leader, declared: “This is a turning point for civilization. Never again shall cartoons, sitcoms, or cooking shows disrespect the magnificence of President Trump.”

The Supreme Office of Communications and Eternal Truth reminds citizens:

“There is only one channel, and it is perfect.”