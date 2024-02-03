Share this postMr. Barnhouse’s Very Bad Daydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMr. Barnhouse’s Very Bad DayA Candorville comic strip Darrin BellFeb 3, 202419Share this postMr. Barnhouse’s Very Bad Daydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare19Share this postMr. Barnhouse’s Very Bad Daydarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePreviousNext
Mr. Barnhouse’s Very Bad Day
Darrin, is Lemont freaking out about getting older or are you?
Mr Bell, you are a treasure