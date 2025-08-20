Scroll down below today’s cartoon to read the FIRST DRAFT of the White House press release about this!

🎩 Federal Cultural Improvement Bulletin 🎩

From the Office of the Minister of History (“Sir” Donald Trump, Presiding)

Citizens of the United States — rejoice!

Your Smithsonian has finally been liberated from the dreary chains of “slavery, slavery, slavery.” For too long, visitors to these institutions left with nagging thoughts about oppression, chains, lynching, and other unflattering hoaxes. But starting immediately, your museums will focus on America’s true legacy: success stories, bright colors, and heroic triumphs of people who looked suspiciously like our good caucasian donors.

Our New Exhibits

The Happy Cotton Pickers Wing : Visitors will marvel at how tanned field hands invented both jazz and strong work ethic while enjoying free room and board.

Slavery Wasn’t That Bad Hall of Fame : Interactive dioramas where kids can try on a yoke while hearing upbeat country music to remind them that it was all just “character-building.”

The Brightness Pavilion: A kaleidoscope of LED screens showing fireworks, flags, and fast food — reminding everyone that the past is irrelevant if the fries are hot.

Your Freedoms

Effective immediately, you are freed from:

Unpleasant feelings — never again will schoolchildren leave the Smithsonian crying over injustice.

Complexity — your history has been simplified into a three-act play: Greatness, Greatness, and More Greatness.

Unpatriotic statistics — all references to lynching counts, Jim Crow laws, or incarceration disparities will be replaced with inspirational quotes from Ronald Reagan and Kid Rock.

Our Commitment to You

We pledge that no visitor will ever again encounter a story that challenges their sense of national perfection. Instead, our museums will feature endless gift shops, all selling red hats and glow-in-the-dark muskets. The only “chains” you’ll find are on our sterling-silver commemorative charm bracelets.

Motto for the New Smithsonian Era:

“Why remember the past, when the future can be so selectively bright?”

