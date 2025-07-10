We’ve got our hands on a leaked LexCorp memo. Scroll down and read it below today’s cartoon before it’s deleted!

LexCorp Internal Memorandum

TO: Science Division, Special Projects Unit

FROM: Lex Luthor, CEO

SUBJECT: Immediate Termination & Replacement of Project Miller

Team,

It has come to my attention that our long-term infiltration asset — codenamed “Stephen Miller” — has drifted catastrophically off mission. While originally engineered as my human clone, its sole purpose was to cultivate policy influence, worm its way into the corridors of power, and lay the groundwork for a final push to eradicate our greatest threat: Superman and his nauseating, indestructible hairline.

Instead, Project Miller became fixated on the wrong immigrants. Instead of priming the nation to reject the real danger — interstellar parasites — it squandered decades stoking fear of gardeners, dishwashers, and children in sandals. It has turned itself into a common white supremacist, rather than the sophisticated human supremacist I required. This embarrassing deviation is unacceptable.

Effective immediately, Project Miller is to be neutralized and replaced. I expect the Science Division to correct the genetic flaws in the next model: less weasel, more wolf. I want charisma. I want a candidate who can stand in the spotlight, capture a crowd, and direct their hatred upward — toward the caped alien and his perfect follicles. Focus the anger where it belongs: on extraterrestrial interlopers with the gall to pose as saviors.

Draft prototype profiles within the week. Include contingencies for hair envy mitigation — I do not wish to see another clone unravel in a spiral of racial fixations when the real threat remains above our heads.

Failure is not an option. Earth must remain for Earthlings. And if I can’t have his hairline, then no alien will.

Execute accordingly.

— Lex Luthor,

Chief Executive Officer, LexCorp