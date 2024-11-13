Share this postLemont gets(ish) to the bottom of the confusing Trump votedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLemont gets(ish) to the bottom of the confusing Trump voteA Candorville Comic StripDarrin BellNov 13, 2024Share this postLemont gets(ish) to the bottom of the confusing Trump votedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShareShare this postLemont gets(ish) to the bottom of the confusing Trump votedarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious