I’m proud to announce that I’m the very first winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literature - Graphic Novel, for my graphic memoir THE TALK.

The Talk has also just been honored with this year’s Libby Book Award for Comic Graphic Novel. The Libbies are chosen by 1700 librarians from across the USA. If you don’t yet have your copy, you could get it here, at anywhere else where they sell books, or at your local library.

Meanwhile, in Candorville, Tyrone will probably very soon be honored by the Candorville Association of People Who Should Be Lawyers:

