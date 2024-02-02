When I returned to editorial cartooning in 2013 after a decade-long retirement (during which I launched my comic strip Candorville and co-created Rudy Park), it was so I could comment more on the pattern of police brutality against unarmed Black people. This was one of the first cartoons I drew on the topic.
It's not about race
Shaking my head .. it's never about race is it? Naw. Never.
Thanks.
Fruitvale…I remember that well, unfortunately, because it was at the Bart station only about 20-30 min from where I live. Painful experience, especially knowing the cop only did time for 11 months!! Oscar Grant, 22 yrs old, New Year’s, 2009.