Share this postIs little Lionel afraid of the dark?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIs little Lionel afraid of the dark?A Candorville comic stripDarrin BellFeb 13, 202413Share this postIs little Lionel afraid of the dark?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareSubscribeLeave a commentRefer a friendShare13Share this postIs little Lionel afraid of the dark?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePreviousNext
Is little Lionel afraid of the dark?
Well, Putin does continue to threaten the use of nukes if Ukraine doesn't hurry up and capitulate Poor Lionel is inheriting a pretty screwed up world.
Ah! The workings of my brain: we had rewatched this edition of "Would I Lie To You" where Lady Leshurr talked about recording ONLY in the dark. So now.. there's a precedent for dark and good! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ranN1fx3zS8