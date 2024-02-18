Short notice, I know (I am terrible at social media), but if any of you happen to be in Sacramento, I'll be speaking at 1pm at the Crocker Art Museum, about my graphic novel/memoir The Talk, about my career, and about book-banning. I'll also be signing copies of The Talk at 2pm. The museum has a limited stock of books on hand to buy (twenty of them), but people are encouraged to bring their own copies of that, or Candorville books, or anything else you'd like signed (within reason!). Please read this article about The Talk, from today’s Sacramento Bee:

