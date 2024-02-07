Readers often confuse Lemont's opinions for my own. More often than not, I actually agree with Clyde. For instance, we need to expand the Supreme Court, by any means necessary.

Almost the entire conservative majority was appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, including one - George W. Bush - who stole his election by having his Florida campaign chair wrongly purge tens of thousands of mostly Black voters. One

of those “Justices” is sitting in a seat Republicans stole from President Obama. Some of them helped destroy the court's credibility 24 years ago when they stopped the Florida recount by reasoning a full recount would "irreparably harm" GEORGE W. BUSH (by revealing he lost). Several of them lied under oath about Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings. Several are hopelessly corrupt and live in the pockets of billionaires who've been bribing them for years. We need to expand the court with enough new Justices to render the corrupt and illegitimate ones irrelevant.

Article III of the Constitution establishes the Supreme Court, but it doesn't specify the size of the court, nor does it explicitly grant Congress the power to do so. Article III doesn't even specify that there has to be a vacancy before a president can nominate a new Justice. Waiting for a vacancy seems to be implied. It seems to be

common sense. It seems to be something that goes without speaking, but it was also something that went without being explicitly described in the Constitution as mandatory.

Congress has, nevertheless, passed laws establishing the size of the court. Congress routinely changed that size, often for political reasons. The size has remained at nine Justices since 1869, except during the last year of President Obama's term, when Mitch McConnell single-handedly (and without any legislation whatsoever) reduced the size of the court to eight justices, by refusing to allow a vote on any nominee Obama might produce.

Clyde is right. If a bold President wanted to change the size of the Court to correct the last quarter-century of its corruption and illegitimacy, that president could do so, as long as his party controlled the Senate, and the Senate would vote to approve those Justices. The President and the Senate could, on their own, and without any legislation, increase the size of the Supreme Court to any number it wishes. And it would fall upon that new court to rule on the constitutionality of that. A new court

could rule that Congress never had the authority to establish the size of the court in the first place. And they wouldn't be wrong. That's why Republicans seeking to protect their illegitimate hold on this corrupt Court are trying to amend the Constitution to limit the number to nine.

