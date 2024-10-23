Share this postHe's never understood what women want from himdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHe's never understood what women want from himA Candorville Comic StripDarrin BellOct 23, 202413Share this postHe's never understood what women want from himdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther61ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell13Share this postHe's never understood what women want from himdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther61SharePrevious
Hello, Darrin Bell. Say what? How about trying to be the best version of yourself. If that’s not good enough, then move on.
As we try in-press one another we would be wise to stay true to ourselves.
With much respect, HELENLOUISE J
What makes him think women know what they want? We women wonder just as much about what men want -- and then it's hard to get them to talk about it. Kind, interesting, and cuddly are a pretty good start either way!