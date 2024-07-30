Share this postHe wasn't interested in a Kamala Harris presidency until...darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHe wasn't interested in a Kamala Harris presidency until...A Candorville Comic StripDarrin BellJul 30, 202426Share this postHe wasn't interested in a Kamala Harris presidency until...darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare26Share this postHe wasn't interested in a Kamala Harris presidency until...darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePreviousNext
The impossible future is within reach!
Susan knows. She always knows…