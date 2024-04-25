Share this postHe still can't believe they've canceled Star Trek: Lower Decksdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHe still can't believe they've canceled Star Trek: Lower DecksA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellApr 25, 202411Share this postHe still can't believe they've canceled Star Trek: Lower Decksdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare11Share this postHe still can't believe they've canceled Star Trek: Lower Decksdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePrevious
“Lower Decks” is brilliant. It may be he best of the post-“Next Generation” Star Trek franchises; well, arguably, since I’ve never watched full seasons of any of the others. Except for the one with 7 of 9, which was fun to watch once she came on board. “Lower Decks” should have outlived me.
It’s not right! Lower Decks is how Star Trek laughs at itself, with itself. I’m with you, Lemont.