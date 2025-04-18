On June 4, 1989, hope for democracy lived and died. In Poland, Solidarity defeated the communist party in a peaceful election, sparking a wave of mostly peaceful revolutions across the Eastern Bloc that would quickly lead to the dissolution of the

Soviet Union. But in China’s Tiananmen Square, the brutal communist government slaughtered students whose three-month-long pro-democracy protest had captured the world’s attention.

I don’t know if the protests in China contributed to Poland’s revolution. I’d like to think so. I’d also like to think that the most ironic iconic image to emerge from that atrocity symbolized the ability of mankind to rise up and defeat authoritarianism. But thirty six years later, it’s become more difficult to ignore the inconvenient context. The man didn’t stop the tanks, he only paused them for a brief moment. And while the world focused on his bravery, other tanks and other vehicles were crushing student protesters to death in the square and agents of the State were hunting and capturing escaped participants. Moments later, people pulled the brave man away, the tanks continued on their way, and hope for liberal democracy in China died.

Days after Harvard became the first university to bravely refuse to bend to the president’s will, the MAGA king froze billions of dollars in federal funding and his IRS is moving to revoke their tax exemptions. They’re trying to murder the nation’s oldest university because it refused to remake itself in Donald Trump’s image.

It’s up to the rest of our universities, corporations, and citizens to decide if Harvard’s stand will mark the beginning, or the end of liberty in America.