There may be a less altruistic reason why France is the only NATO country talking about sending troops to Ukraine to fight Russia.
With rare exceptions (such as the scumbag, sociopathic Confederacy, which made it clear they were waging war to preserve slavery), wars are never fought exclusively for the lofty reasons we’re given. There’s always self-interest involved. Even the Ewoks had ulterior motives for fighting alongside the rebels (they wanted to eat Storm Troopers).
Well... yes... but... I'd be a lot more worried about what China is doing in Africa (and everywhere). France exports to but also invests in Africa, though the CFA Franc's value to Africa does more harm than good. China "invests" by extending loans to poor countries that the countries can't repay, and then forecloses and owns their ports. That is followed by Chinese military presence. So yes, follow the money, follow the armies, but I'd err on the side of France against Russia and China any day.
I love learning things while reading comic strips!