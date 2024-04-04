There may be a less altruistic reason why France is the only NATO country talking about sending troops to Ukraine to fight Russia.

With rare exceptions (such as the scumbag, sociopathic Confederacy, which made it clear they were waging war to preserve slavery), wars are never fought exclusively for the lofty reasons we’re given. There’s always self-interest involved. Even the Ewoks had ulterior motives for fighting alongside the rebels (they wanted to eat Storm Troopers).

