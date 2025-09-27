URGENT MEMO following today’s cartoon, from FBI Director Kash Patel!

INTERCEPTED: FBI Director Kash Patel’s “Highly Confidential Memo”

(drafted in Comic Sans, posted to Twitter before spellcheck)

TO: All Agents, Deputized Influencers, MAGA Intern Corps

FROM: Kash Patel, FBI Director / “Idea Guy”

RE: Best Practices in Evidence, Narrative, and Personal Branding

Agents,

First of all: you’re welcome. Since my arrival, morale has never been higher (for me). You used to waste time with “facts” and “procedure.” I have liberated you from that. The Bureau is now what it always should have been: a vibes-based enforcement agency.

My Leadership Philosophy

When President Trump appointed me, some fake-news doubters said: “Kash has no law enforcement background.” Exactly! That’s the genius. If you don’t know how something works, you can’t get bogged down in details. Ignorance is freedom. In fact, Stephen Miller calls me “the Mozart of Not Knowing Things.”

On Evidence

I pioneered the doctrine of the Unspent Casing Narrative . Why wait for ballistics reports when you can Sharpie “ANTI-ICE” and call it a day?

Old FBI: fingerprints. New FBI: fonts. A neat cursive looks leftist. All caps means Antifa.

Don’t bother with chain of custody. I keep evidence in my desk drawer next to gum and ketchup packets. Works fine.

On Tradition

People say the FBI used to be independent. That sounds boring. Independence is for countries. We are now wholly dependent — on the President’s applause.

The “rule of law” was invented by lawyers to confuse people. The rule of likes is much simpler. If my tweet clears 10k retweets, case closed.

On Criminalizing Dissent

The President’s Executive Orders are very clear: anyone who says “fascist,” “authoritarian,” or “mean face” about MAGA is a domestic terrorist.

Agents should immediately forward these offenders to IRS, DHS, and my cousin’s group chat for processing.

On My Qualifications

I once shadowed a mall cop for 40 minutes.

I can spell “FBI” correctly 8 times out of 10.

I own three pairs of aviator sunglasses. (Prescription pending.)

When the President calls, I answer on the first ring, unless I’m tweeting.

Final Note

You may hear critics claim I am “out of my depth.” Wrong. There is no depth. Only narrative. And as long as I keep feeding the President little brass fortune cookies that say “ANTIFA DID IT,” I am the greatest FBI Director in history.

This memo is STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL and must not be released (which is why I posted it to Twitter three minutes ago. Please like and share.).

Loyalty Forever,

Kash “America’s Top Influencer” Patel

Director, FBI