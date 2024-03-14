Elon Musk the "free speech" champion, and René Descartes said what?
An editorial cartoon animation, and a Candorville comic strip
Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” canceled X’s partnership with Don Lemon’s new show right after Lemon asked him interview questions he didn’t like.
Meanwhile, in Candorville…
Free as long as I approve
Rosenkrantz, you AIN'T getting that sandwich back...
commented on editorial cartoon re the vile Musk and his sewage-filled twitter/x under the vid, as always