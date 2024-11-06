Donald Trump wins, the REAL Great Replacement is here
An editorial cartoon, a video, and a Candorville Comic Strip
See the timelapse video of the creation of this cartoon after the buttons below.
I’ll write more about this later, but fair warning: it’s not going to sugar-coat this. For now, let’s let Lemont enjoy his day
.Don’t forget to view the video below.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Political Cartoons & Comic Strips by Darrin Bell to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.