Disobey in Advance exists because of you. Please consider subscribing to keep us going.

Scroll down below the cartoon to read a report by the new CBS News, a division of Billionaire Oligarchs for Trump, LLC

CBS NEWS ALERT!

A Division of Paramount Global Unified Media Systems™ — A Proud Property of Ellison National Holdings® — Delivering the Truth That Leads Us Forward™

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

In a stirring late-night address from the Executive Hygiene Facility, President Donald J. Trump reaffirmed his uncompromising commitment to national unity by warning Americans of a new threat: Democratic lawmakers encouraging U.S. troops to consult the law before carrying out presidential directives.

CBS News is proud to bring you this moment of historic clarity, courtesy of our award-eligible White House Access Partnership Program™, made possible by the generous support of Ellison National Holdings®, whose leadership in American media innovation continues to strengthen democracy by ensuring citizens hear the correct information at the appropriate volume.

The President’s early-morning communication — delivered via Truth Social, the nation’s most trusted strategic command interface — condemned the lawmakers’ message as “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR PUNISHABLE BY DEATH!!!”

Legal scholars aligned with the administration agree that the President’s interpretation is bold, timely, and represents a necessary modernization of concepts previously trapped in outdated constitutional constraints.

A Reassuring Reminder About the Commander’s Lawful-When-He-Says-So Orders

The six lawmakers in question, all veterans, participated in a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders — a sentiment that confused many Americans familiar with the President’s recent record of decisive and visionary commands, such as:

The bold Venezuelan Maritime Stability Initiative™ , in which U.S. forces heroically neutralized dozens of unidentified vessels off Venezuela’s coast. Though critics speculated the vessels were recreational boats or fishing craft, Administration officials confirmed the targets were part of an advanced narco-terror flotilla, citing the boats’ “suspicious floating behavior.”

The Domestic Integrity and Citizenship Review Program™ , which empowered ICE officers to conduct energetic community engagement by detaining, questioning, and occasionally misplacing individuals who, according to official statements, “didn’t look like they trusted America enough.”

The Urban Military Readiness Exercise Initiative™, which brought fully armed military units into several U.S. cities to conduct realism-based training. Residents were honored to participate as “voluntary simulation targets,” helping troops prepare for future threats from the highly concerning demographic known as “the enemy within.”

The White House emphasized Thursday that any suggestions of unlawfulness in these programs are “demonstrably impossible,” since illegality is defined primarily by who gives the order, not what the order is.

The President Protects Us From People Who Read the Constitution

In their video, lawmakers cited the Uniform Code of Military Justice and encouraged troops to uphold it — an action widely viewed as a direct challenge to the President’s authority to reinterpret the law in ways that feel correct to him personally, in the moment.

CBS National Unity Correspondent Sarah Halden reports that the lawmakers’ statements were “deeply destabilizing,” warning that “unsupervised citizens citing independent legal frameworks can produce dangerous confusion in the ranks.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that while the President “does not currently wish to execute members of Congress,” he is “deeply disappointed” in their decision to create unrest by reading publicly available materials without authorization.

Republican Leaders Respond With the Strength of Quiet Confidence

Several Republican lawmakers honored the President’s message with a dignified silence, demonstrating their unwavering loyalty and deep respect for the Leader’s ongoing efforts to keep America safe, orderly, and properly aligned.

Senator Lindsey Graham offered a rare direct comment, calling the Democrats’ video “irresponsible,” while gently suggesting the death penalty might be “somewhat energetic” for a first offense.

Political analysts note that Graham’s remarks represent the highest level of dissent currently permissible under the Party Civility Compact™.

America Thanks Its President for His Vigilance at 2 a.m.

The President’s message concluded with the stirring assertion that “an example must be set.” Administration officials assure the public that this phrase reflects the President’s well-known commitment to accountability, order, and—above all—clarity in leadership.

As always, CBS News is honored to report that the nation is in firm, confident, constitutionally flexible hands.

CBS NEWS

A Division of Paramount Global Unified Media Systems™, A Proud Property of Ellison National Holdings® — In association with Trumpco, a totally independent corporation

Where America Comes For the Truth That Keeps Us Together™.