Donald Trump goes full racist at NABJ, and Susan's got the same uncle you have
An editorial cartoon, an animation, and a Candorville Comic Strip
Scroll down below the cartoons to watch the time-lapse video of this cartoon’s creation:
I assumed Donald Trump going full Confederate on Kamala Harris at the NABJ convention was a calculated and desperate scheme to wrestle away the media spotlight from Harris. But it’s more likely the lifelong racist just couldn’t help himself.
But I still believe his appearance at NABJ stemmed from a different calculation. Bigots like Trump believe Black people are interchangeable. The impression that Trump was too cowardly to appear on a debate stage with Kamala Harris was taking root. What better to dispel that impression (while still avoiding a confrontation with VP Harris) than to take on not one, but three Black women on a stage?
Meanwhile, in Candorville, Susan’s got a familiar problem:
Don’t forget to scroll down to see the video!
