(Not at all) surprisingly, the White Nationalist former-president chose a self-described “Hillbilly” as his running mate, who wasted no time dog-whistling racist tropes about Kamala Harris to their white nationalist base. Harris had questioned his loyalty to the country, since he’s suggested he would not have certified the election in 2020. In response, he asked “what the hell” the former prosecutor, DA, Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President has ever done, other than “collect a check.” She’s been in the race for 24 hours, and already Republicans are trying to cast her as both a lazy, unemployed Welfare Queen and a “diversity hire” (although I don’t know how you can be both at the same time, so maybe they should devote part of their next Klan CPAC meeting to figuring out which canard to use).

On the lighter side, in Candorville, Lemont’s got a visitor.

