Don’t shoot the messenger, but we (“we” as in leftists, centrists, America, the world, the trees, the fish, and other assorted organisms) are in serious trouble:

Democrats are underestimating the significant and growing resentment within the Black community, among voters Generation X and younger. Republicans fantasize about large numbers of Black voters switching camps in November and voting Republican. That's not going to happen. But enough Black voters may stay home to make the difference in key states. There’s still time to address this problem, but only if the party admits it is one.

Our only other chance at saving our democracy is if Candorville’s C-Dog (who’s decided to change his name to “Nobody”) manages to get on the ballot in all fifty states. He’d win in a landslide.

