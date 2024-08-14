Those are this week’s comics so far. I’m assuming it was the first two that prompted this email from a reader:

Hello,

I have been reading your comic strip for awhile now since it was published in the newspaper that I receive. For the most part I enjoy your comments and what you have to offer.



But when they are just nothing but a political statement they really loose out because they are not amusing or fun to read. There’s enough of this everywhere else that taking the humor and fun out of comics I feel is a big turn off to many of your followers.



Thanks for your time and consideration today.



Thank you,

Matt.

Some readers see the comics page as a refuge from the news and from politics. I understand the sentiment. I just don’t share it. I began reading newspaper comics pages when I was four, in 1979. Doonesbury had too much text, so my father read it to me, and laughed. A year later, when I was a far better reader, Bloom County debuted, and I began laughing about politics on my own. At the same time, we spent an hour or so each week watching All in the Family, Maude, and Good Times. Entertainment and politics were intertwined, for me, since before I knew how to spell “politics.”

My response:

Thank you for taking the time to write. I received similar emails during the Trump era, the Obama era, the Bush era, and the Clinton years. In other words, since it began in 1995, Candorville has never shied away from political commentary, and never will. I've also received similar emails from people who've appreciated the strip except for the material about science, or the strips involving Lemont's son, or the ones about infidelity, or the ones featuring the homeless duo, or the ones about (fill in the blank). Every reader has their own pet peeve, so I learned decades ago not to concern myself with that, and to instead say exactly what I want to say, every day, whether it's about relationships, or culture, or science fiction, or politics. That's what Candorville is, and what it always will be. Thanks again for taking the time to write. Best, Darrin Bell Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Creator of the comic strip Candorville Creator of The Talk, the award-winning graphic novel/memoir available now in hardcover, paperback, and audiobook.

Meanwhile, here are the comics from last Saturday and Sunday:

