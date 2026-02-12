Breaking: Trump DOJ to investigate Bad Bunny Halftime Show! Scroll down below the cartoon for the leaked DOJ memo.

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Office of Cultural Integrity and Appropriate Americanness

FOR IMMEDIATE COMPLIANCE

Subject: Investigation into Alleged Anti-American Activity During Super Bowl LX Halftime Presentation

The Department of Justice has opened a formal investigation into disturbing events that occurred during the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026.

While the Department fully supports diversity, inclusion, and the celebration of lawful American culture, we must ensure that such celebrations do not become vehicles for hostility toward Real America.

Preliminary concerns include:

The deliberate use of a foreign language during a nationally televised event clearly intended for Americans.

The possibility that millions of citizens were exposed to rhythms, syllables, and cultural expressions without proper warning labels.

Reports that some viewers felt “confused,” “excluded,” or “rhythmically destabilized.”

Let us be clear:

This investigation is not about race.

It is about unity.

It is not about language.

It is about clarity.

It is not about citizenship status.

It is about whether citizenship now includes singing in ways we did not personally approve in advance.

Some activists have irresponsibly suggested that opening a federal inquiry into a halftime show might itself be racially motivated. Such accusations are deeply offensive and may themselves constitute actionable divisiveness.

The Department reminds the public that:

Questioning Americanness is not xenophobia.

Demanding cultural translation is not intolerance.

Feeling uncomfortable is a protected constitutional condition.

We will also be reviewing whether networks provided adequate interpretive services for viewers who prefer English, traditional instrumentation, and songs that do not cause hip movement.

Additionally, a subcommittee will evaluate whether the presence of enthusiasm in excess of federally recommended levels constituted a destabilizing influence on patriotic morale.

Any individual suggesting this inquiry is absurd, authoritarian, or historically familiar will be referred to the Office of Tone Moderation for corrective education.

America is a nation of laws.

Those laws include expectations.

Those expectations include knowing your audience.

Further updates will be provided once we determine whether rhythm itself requires oversight.

—

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cultural Compliance

Department of Justice