Daddy is grounded, and Susan dreamt they were married
Arghhhhh! So good! Please one of them say something out loud!! The romantic tension is up there with that great 80s tv show, Moonlighting, with Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis.
There characters are so real that I sometimes want to draw myself into the panels, grab them both and yell "wake up!" But would they even listen to a stick figure?