💌 Bonus for Paid Subscribers (Scroll Down Below the Cartoon): Another intercepted dispatch from the Tariff General—raging against unelected judges, constitutional betrayal, and his beloved Melania’s ongoing ghosting.
Paid subscribers, don’t forget to scroll down to read another letter from the Trade War front!
This work is 100% reader-supported. To receive new posts and support this Substack, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disobey in Advance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.