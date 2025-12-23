CBS News Proudly Announces It Has Discovered a New Category of Error: Political Facts

In a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to truth, independence, and the delicate emotional needs of billionaires, CBS News announced Sunday that it had courageously removed a completed, vetted, lawyer-approved segment from 60 Minutes just three hours before airtime.

The reason, CBS explained, was not politics.

It was process.

The segment—reporting on Venezuelan men deported by the Trump administration to what the program itself described as a “brutal” prison in El Salvador—had unfortunately achieved a dangerous status inside the newsroom: it was finished, accurate, and legally cleared.

This created a problem.

According to CBS, the story “needed additional reporting,” which is newsroom dialect for the facts have already happened, and we wish they hadn’t. The decision followed “numerous requested changes” by Bari Weiss, the network’s newly installed editor in chief, whose role is to ensure that journalism remains a welcoming space for power, especially when power feels criticized.

Veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi later circulated a private note to colleagues, helpfully clarifying the confusion. The story, she explained, had been screened five times, cleared by CBS attorneys, and approved by Standards and Practices.

In other words, it had passed every test except the most important one:

Would this make certain people angry?

That test, it turns out, is ongoing.

CBS insists the move was not political. Political decisions, after all, involve opinions. This was merely a logistical recalibration of reality. A gentle re-sequencing of truth. A respectful pause placed on the lived experiences of deported men until a more convenient emotional climate emerges.

Perhaps after the election.

Perhaps after the quarterly earnings call.

Perhaps after everyone forgets.

To its credit, CBS did not deny pulling the segment. It simply denied the meaning of the act itself—an increasingly popular strategy across American institutions. The thing happened, but it did not count. The decision was made, but not by anyone. Responsibility was present, but in the abstract, like God or market forces.

This is not censorship, CBS assures us.

This is curation.

In the modern newsroom, journalism is no longer about telling uncomfortable truths. It is about managing the timing of discomfort so that it does not interfere with corporate serenity or the personal brand journeys of executives who bravely identify as “heterodox.”

The segment, CBS promises, will air at a later date. This is the broadcast equivalent of telling a prisoner their appeal is still under review. The story exists in a kind of journalistic limbo: not killed, just indefinitely postponed until it can be rendered harmless by the passage of time.

Meanwhile, the network demonstrated remarkable transparency by allowing the public to learn about the internal dissent via The New York Times, rather than, say, the network itself.

This, too, is progress.

In earlier eras, news organizations suppressed stories quietly. Today, they suppress them loudly, with press releases, process language, and solemn assurances that nothing you saw was political, even as it was removed precisely because of politics.

The lesson here is simple and reassuring:

The system is working.

It’s just not working for the people in the story.

But then again, it never really was.

