SPECIAL to Disobey in Advance: below this cartoon, a leaked first draft of a Variety article about the blessed Paramount-Skydance/Warner Bros-Discovery/White House merger!

Scroll down for the Variety article!

EXCLUSIVE: Ellison Empire Eyes Warner Bros. Discovery Buyout, Promises ‘Exciting New Era of Unity Programming’

By MAGA Media Holdings PR Staff — Special to Variety Patriot Edition

LOS ANGELES — The entertainment industry is abuzz as Larry and David Ellison raise their bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, offering what one insider called “a merger so patriotic it practically salutes itself.”

The revised proposal would retain David Zaslav as co-CEO of the combined company alongside David Ellison, provided Employee David agrees with Owner David about everything.

According to sources familiar with the talks, the White House strongly supports the merger, describing it as “a milestone in narrative discipline.”

“We’re not consolidating the Media,” said a senior communications aide. “We’re harmonizing it. And harmony is good for democracy.”

Ellison allies frame the acquisition as a way to “end ideological gridlock in entertainment” and “get back to telling America’s story the right way.”

Comparisons to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s friend-owned media empire have surfaced, though one Paramount Skydance insider dismissed the analogy:

“Hungary has state media. We have public/private information synergy.”

🧩

Tentative Lineup for ‘Paramount Patriot+’

CNN → CPN: Conservative Patriot Network

Morning Propaganda with Bari Weiss — News that explains who the real enemy is, every morning.

The Situation Rectified — Stephen Miller loudly explains why hunger builds character.

Anderson Cooper 86’d — A nightly retrospective on liberal bias, starring an AI-generated Anderson Cooper forced to apologize to America.

HBO → HBA: Homeland Broadcasting of America

Euphoria: Florida Edition — Teen drama in a district where every library has been emptied of insidious books and repurposed for prayer.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Gender Realignment — J.K. Rowling returns with a bold new vision where everyone is sorted by biology.

Green Lantern: Law and Order Sector 2814 — Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart fight crime, CRT, and climate regulations.

Warner Bros. → Winner Bros. Studios

The Wizarding World of Voter ID — A magical realm where ballots vanish before counting.

Friends: Reunited at the Capitol — “Could this coup be any more coordinated?”

Discovery Channel → Discovery of Truth Network

MythBusters: January 6 Special — “We’re just asking questions.”

Shark Week: Migrant Edition — “ICE of the Sea.”

90 Day Fiancé: Supreme Court Edition — Featuring newly appointed justices and their sponsors.

Cartoon Network → PatriotToon

Scooby-Doo and the Case of the Deep State Cabal

The Powerpuff Patriots — Fighting socialism with prayer and tasers.

💬

Market Outlook

Wall Street analysts called the merger “a visionary synergy between storytelling and governance.” Paramount shares rose 6% on reports that the new conglomerate will “deliver content with unprecedented consistency.”

“This is good for America, for business, and for anyone who likes their entertainment focus-grouped by the Ministry of Truth,” said one analyst.

🏛️

Official Statement

In a joint release, Paramount Skydance and the White House said:

“We are proud to merge two great American traditions — profit and obedience. Together, we’ll make storytelling fair again.”

Corporate Tagline:

MAGA Media — Let Freedom Stream.

Corporate Communications Disclaimer (Published by Variety Media Group)

Variety Media Group, a Penske Media Company, maintains full and independent editorial control over its coverage.

Any seamless alignment between this article’s tone and the administration’s messaging is coincidental, uncoordinated, and entirely consistent with our ongoing commitment to responsible journalism, advertiser confidence, and national cohesion.