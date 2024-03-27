This cartoon is free, and paid subscribers can scroll down to view a fun process video of the cartoon’s creation.

Meanwhile, in Candorville, Lemont is optimistic the next generation can fix all of this.

Don’t forget to scroll down below the comment and share buttons to watch the video if you’re a paid subscriber! If you can’t upgrade your membership, you can still view it by going to my YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/darrinbell (please like and share it, and subscribe while you’re there).

Leave a comment

Message Darrin Bell

Share