An EMT called 911 to force a man who couldn’t breathe to leave her ambulance, in Rochester NY. When police ask her what the man did, she never gave a clear answer. But she did imply that the way he’d demanded oxygen was unacceptable. When he tried explaining to the police that he was freaking out because he couldn’t breathe, the police reprimanded him for not controlling himself better, before forcing him to exit the ambulance. A few moments later, the man collapsed onto the sidewalk. For several minutes, police and the EMT casually strolled around the fallen man and chatted, paying him no mind. Eventually - far too late - they decided to act.

Today’s Candorville covers this latest atrocity. It’s a commentary about how this country is full of people who - just as the EMT and cops were - are more concerned with how Black people conduct themselves, than they are with the lives of Black people. It’s not the first cartoon I’ve drawn about this phenomenon.

It’s not even the second, or the third, or the fourth, or…

Police shot so many people in the eyes with rubber bullets during the summer of protests over George Floyd’s murder, that it seemed as if it may have been a deliberate tactic.

And, right on cue, a couple commenters at Comics Kingdom decided to further illustrate the point…

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend