Share this postAre you you?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAre you you?A Candorville comic stripDarrin BellApr 14, 202412Share this postAre you you?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare12Share this postAre you you?darrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
In 1980 I had my name listed in the Austin phone directory as “Vermont Ferret” because a bad man with a gun was looking for me (something about his girlfriend that I’d been seeing) (I didn’t know she was his girlfriend) so only my friends knew how to get in touch with me. In the late 90s and forever after I’d get phone calls asking to speak to “Mr Ferret,” an instant clue that someone wanted my money.