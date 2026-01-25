WHITE HOUSE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS

INTERNAL COMMUNICATION — PLEASE DISTRIBUTE CONFIDENTLY

SUBJECT: Clarification Regarding Recent Greenland Discussions

IMPORTANCE: High (Emotionally), Low (Substantively)

Team,

As you may have seen, there has been significant international attention around recent conversations involving Greenland. This message is intended to clarify the situation, standardize language, and reassure everyone that nothing happened in a way that counts.

First and foremost, there was no attempt to seize Greenland by force. Any statements suggesting otherwise should be understood as exploratory, hypothetical, or motivational in nature. The President has always preferred non-forceful solutions, particularly once force appeared to involve consequences.

It is therefore accurate to say that the United States has now entered into a framework for a deal, which should not be confused with:

A deal

An agreement

A concession

A retreat

A response to resistance

The Framework is best understood as a gesture toward future seriousness, should circumstances change, memories fade, or anyone decide this was all intentional.

Please emphasize the following talking points when asked:

• The President achieved exactly what he wanted, which was flexibility

• The situation is ongoing, which is preferable to it being over

• Europe remains a valued partner, despite its recent behavior

• Greenland remains of interest, in the same way many things are of interest

If pressed on why European countries have announced new trade and security arrangements that do not include the United States, staff should respond that this reflects burden-sharing, which we support, provided it does not continue.

Do not:

Use the word “surrender”

Use the word “backdown”

Use the word “threat”

Ask follow-up questions

If asked whether the United States would revisit the issue in the future, the correct answer is “we’ll see.”

If asked whether this represents a loss of influence, the correct answer is “absolutely not,” followed by a pause long enough to discourage clarification, or until the questioner goes home, whichever is longer.

Finally, remember:

A framework for a deal is still something.

And something is better than nothing,

which is what this otherwise would have been.

Thank you for your professionalism during this exciting period of strategic adjustment.

— White House Ministry of Communications

