Share this postAbsolute proof of Lemont's superposition hypothesisdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAbsolute proof of Lemont's superposition hypothesisA Candorville comic stripDarrin BellJun 25, 202412Share this postAbsolute proof of Lemont's superposition hypothesisdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare12Share this postAbsolute proof of Lemont's superposition hypothesisdarrinbell.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5SharePreviousNext
I was so happy to read this, but I showed it to my partner and she said “I don’t get it.” So now I’m concerned: Darrin, do you really exist? Or are you in superposition with Lemont’s quantum reality?
Better all the time. -- Observer