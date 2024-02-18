If you’ve been anywhere near what used to be called “Black Twitter” (or Black YouTube, or Black Threads, etc.), you’re probably familiar with this simmering

resentment. Black Americans endured centuries of being forced to provide free labor. Then we endured another century of unabashed, violent, deliberate economic and cultural sabotage, followed by half a century of slightly more subtle sabotage, with a side of gaslighting.

White Supremacy in America depends on the inferiority of Black people. It always has. The wealth gap between Blacks and whites isn’t an accident. It’s the result of generations of deliberate policy decisions, laws, codes, and organized terror.

In 1862, the Homestead Act granted Americans 160-acre plots of land, for free. Land they bequeathed to their descendants. But only if they were white. A few years later, freed slave families were each supposed to have been granted 40 acres confiscated

from Confederate landowners, but of course, the country reneged on that promise. While white Americans began building generational wealth in 1862, the country began robbing newly-freed Black people of their wealth at around the same time.

During the Great Depression, the New Deal gave white Americans the best and highest-paying jobs. White America recovered faster and became more prosperous than Black America, and that was by design.

Between 1947 and 1951, the firm Levitt & Sons built the first American suburbs: sprawling tracts of preplanned, cookie-cutter houses that came to be known as Levittown. Levittown specifically refused to sell houses to Black families and other non-caucasians. The G.I. Bill guaranteed World War II veterans affordable home loans (but only if they were white), and most of those veterans moved to Levittown and to the other suburbs that followed it, while Black families were pushed into renting, in housing projects in the inner cities. Once again, both political and business leaders deliberately helped white families build generational wealth, while purposely preventing Black families from doing the same.

When lawmakers began drafting the GI Bill in 1944, some Southern Democrats feared that returning Black veterans would use public sympathy for veterans to advocate against Jim Crow laws. To make sure the GI Bill largely benefited white people, the southern Democrats drew on tactics they had previously used to ensure that the New Deal helped as few Black people as possible. -History.com

Even today, Black businesses are less likely to be given grants and loans (and the white nationalist party is hard at work trying to destroy programs that were created to compensate for that). Black homeowners routinely find that appraisers appraise their homes for FAR less than they do comparable homes that are owned by white people. We have been continually robbed of wealth for several hundred years.

So when reparations committees calculate that payments of $5 million to every Black American descended from slavery would be warranted, and the leaders who proposed those committees in the first place dismissively say “reparations” doesn’t necessarily mean cash, or that what we really need is more money for schools (as if the root of the problem is we’re just not educated enough) or a new community center, the rage that that provokes among millions of us is off the charts.

Maybe the Democratic Party and the President aren’t oblivious to the reaction they’re provoking. Maybe they’ve calculated that the prospect of reparations will excite more than enough Black voters than the number that’ll be alienated by the dawning realization that they don’t intend to ever deliver a check for all that stolen generational wealth. Maybe they’ve also calculated that the prospect of Black people being made whole economically would turn off too many white voters. Maybe they’re right about all that.

But if we awaken on Wednesday, November 6th, to find that the worst has happened and America has returned the most venal and treasonous autocrat in presidential history to the White House, this just may be why that happens. Maybe the Democratic Party will search its soul and recommit to delivering tangible results for what has been its most loyal constituency. They could do that. But they’ll probably just blame Cornell West and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

